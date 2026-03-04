(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)

Line 4: Line 4:







==January== ==January==

* 30th: Redbrick heads off to [https://www.fosdem.org/ FOSDEM]. Many pints are drank in delirium, many talks attended by all members :)







==February== ==February==

* 18th: Susquehanna runs a high availability workshop event. Great success and very interesting, much pizza eaten, and pints were had in nubar afterwards.

* 26th: The computer science ball with TUD and UCD goes ahead in the royal marine. Many pints drank and many shots shotted. TUD photographer only takes picture of TUD :(







==March== ==March==

23rd - 27th: Tech week scheduled to go ahead in collaboration with the students union





