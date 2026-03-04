TimeLine2026: Difference between revisions

1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026

January

  • 30th: Redbrick heads off to FOSDEM. Many pints are drank in delirium, many talks attended by all members :)

February

  • 18th: Susquehanna runs a high availability workshop event. Great success and very interesting, much pizza eaten, and pints were had in nubar afterwards.
  • 26th: The computer science ball with TUD and UCD goes ahead in the royal marine. Many pints drank and many shots shotted. TUD photographer only takes picture of TUD :(

March

23rd - 27th: Tech week scheduled to go ahead in collaboration with the students union

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

