TimeLine2026: Difference between revisions

From Redbrick Wiki
Jump to navigation Jump to search
 
Line 23: Line 23:
** Admins: [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Cj2364 Cj2364], [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Graggle Graggle], [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Aris Aris]  
** Admins: [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Cj2364 Cj2364], [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Graggle Graggle], [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Aris Aris]  
** Webmaster: [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Cg_5228 Cg_5228]  
** Webmaster: [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Cg_5228 Cg_5228]  
** Helpdesk: [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Ncarrick Ncarrick], [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Eoghanh6 Eoghanh6]  
** Helpdesk: [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Nibbles Nibbles], [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Eoghanh6 Eoghanh6]  
** GDO: [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Jstkamil Jstkamil]  
** GDO: [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Jstkamil Jstkamil]  
** Events: [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Milan Milan], [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Ben15 Ben15]  
** Events: [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Milan Milan], [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Ben15 Ben15]  
** Ordinary Members: [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Aoife Aoife], [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Pearse Pearse]  
** Ordinary Members: [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Aoife Aoife], [https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/User:Pearse Pearse]


==April==
==April==

Latest revision as of 19:43, 16 April 2026

1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026

January

  • 30th: Redbrick heads off to FOSDEM. Many pints are drank in delirium, many talks attended by all members :)

February

  • 18th: Susquehanna runs a high availability workshop event. Great success and very interesting, much pizza eaten, and pints were had in nubar afterwards.
  • 26th: The computer science ball with TUD and UCD goes ahead in the royal marine. Many pints drank and many shots shotted. TUD photographer only takes picture of TUD :(

March

April

  • 10th: Redbrick's 30th Anniversary Party is held at the Harcourt Hotel on the last day of the semester. Many brickies, past and present attend, a good time and a great many pints are had by all. The official Redbrick cake is generously provided by 3va's mother.

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Retrieved from "https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/index.php?title=TimeLine2026&oldid=11307"