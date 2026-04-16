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==April==
==April==
Latest revision as of 19:43, 16 April 2026
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January
- 30th: Redbrick heads off to FOSDEM. Many pints are drank in delirium, many talks attended by all members :)
February
- 18th: Susquehanna runs a high availability workshop event. Great success and very interesting, much pizza eaten, and pints were had in nubar afterwards.
- 26th: The computer science ball with TUD and UCD goes ahead in the royal marine. Many pints drank and many shots shotted. TUD photographer only takes picture of TUD :(
March
- 23rd - 27th: Tech week (called STEM week this year for some reason) went ahead in collaboration with the students union
- 30th: The 2026 AGM is held:
April
- 10th: Redbrick's 30th Anniversary Party is held at the Harcourt Hotel on the last day of the semester. Many brickies, past and present attend, a good time and a great many pints are had by all. The official Redbrick cake is generously provided by 3va's mother.