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[[Category:Redbrick History]]
[[Category:Redbrick History]]
Latest revision as of 01:26, 22 April 2026
"Ecquando Vigilo"
This is a rough timeline for different events on Redbrick, relating to Redbrick, or in DCU, from the time of Redbrick's inception in 1996.
|1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024 | 2025 | 2026
This was started by Cokane and then taken over by Awol -- JohnDoyle - 21 Jul 2005