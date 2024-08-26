To create a new window

Tmux is a terminal multiplexer What is a terminal multiplexer? It lets you switch easily between several programs in one terminal, detach them (they keep running in the background) and reattach them to a different terminal. It is a good alternative to screen.

Installation

$ git clone https://github.com/tmux/tmux.git $ cd tmux $ sh autogen.sh $ ./configure && make

Prefix

Shortcuts are all used by pressing the prefix then the shortcut. The default is Control + b <shortcut> The prefix can also be changed. (At the end of the wiki)

Session Management

Sessions are useful for completely separating work environments. To create a new tmux session named session_name tmux new -s session_name To attache to an existing tmux session named session_name tmux attach -t session_name To switche to an existing session named session_name tmux switch -t session_name To list existing tmux sessions tmux list-sessions To detach the currently attached session tmux detach (prefix + d)

Windows

Tmux has a tabbed interface, but it calls its tabs �Windows�. To stay organized, I rename all the windows I use. (Well I don't because I guess I hate myself. To create a new window tmux new-window (prefix + c) To move to the window based on index tmux select-window -t :0-9 (prefix + 0-9) To rename the current window tmux rename-window (prefix + ,) To kill just one window prefix + &

Panes

Panes make everything easier, and better! splits the window into two vertical panes tmux split-window (prefix + ") splits the window into two horizontal panes tmux split-window -h (prefix + %) swaps pane with another in the specified direction tmux swap-pane -[UDLR] (prefix + { or }) selects the next pane in the specified direction tmux select-pane -[UDLR] selects the next pane in numerical order tmux select-pane -t :.+

Helpful tmux commands

lists out every bound key and the tmux command it runs tmux list-keys lists out every tmux command and its arguments tmux list-commands lists out every session, window, pane, its pid, etc. tmux info reloads the current tmux configuration (based on a default tmux config) tmux source-file ~/.tmux.conf

Helpful Configs