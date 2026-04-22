May 25, 2010.

tl;dr Merchelo is a cunt.

18:00:50 Tiny | m8i7koko9o 18:01:12 Tiny | gay ass 18:01:42 Tiny | fucking lag 18:07:20 moju | lol 18:11:33 d_fens | :D 19:01:38 moju | oh 19:01:41 moju | just for comedy value 19:01:43 moju | root@dev:/home/tiny# uname -a 19:01:45 moju | Linux dev.landa2.com 2.6.32.2-xxxx-grs-ipv4-32 #1 SMP Tue Dec 29 14:41:18 UTC 2009 i686 GNU/Linux 19:08:34 --> | Merchelo (~merchelo@merchelo.redbrick.dcu.ie) has joined #lobby 19:08:36 Merchelo | oh hai 19:08:42 carri | Merchipoo! 19:08:43 HAUK | Hai 19:08:43 Merchelo | drinks eh? 19:08:47 Merchelo | i won't be there 19:09:03 Merchelo | m8i7koko9o 19:09:06 Merchelo | m8i7koko9o 19:09:09 Merchelo | gay ass 19:09:14 Merchelo | fucking lag 19:09:16 HAUK | lol 19:09:25 Merchelo | passwd 19:09:29 Merchelo | FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU 19:09:32 Merchelo | lol 19:09:40 goldfish | trolling scum. 19:09:41 Merchelo | redbrick, outputting retards since lil_cain 19:10:41 goldfish | lol 19:13:16 nemo | lulz eipc trulz 19:15:03 Tiny | Merchelo: next time i see you i promise i will beat you up and down the bar.. 19:15:07 goldfish | I hope it's as funny when you accidentally put a password into IRC. 19:15:14 Tiny | no need to be a fucking CUNT.. 19:15:34 carri | :/ 19:16:16 Tiny | you werent here when it happened either you just logged in to be a dick 19:16:26 Tiny | TROLLING IDIOT.. 19:16:39 Angelkat | o_o 19:16:42 moju | lol 19:16:47 Darz0re | free passwords getting handed out? 19:16:55 Tiny | aparently 19:17:25 Darz0re | oh, you pasted it here 19:17:27 Darz0re | noob 19:17:38 moju | hopefully no one used it maliciously 19:18:10 Darz0re | >_> 19:18:14 Darz0re | <_< 19:18:23 goldfish | THE PUNISHER IS IN TOWN 19:18:39 Tiny | PUNISHER AINT GOT NOTHING ON ME ;) 19:19:49 Tiny | Darz0re: lag on connection, i didnt realise it worked though i got it wrong so i entered it again.. 19:20:03 Tiny | thought 19:20:03 moju | wait 19:20:06 moju | password 19:20:09 moju | then screen -dr 19:20:13 moju | then password again? 19:20:15 Tiny | no, 19:20:19 Tiny | locked screen 19:20:22 moju | ah 19:20:25 moju | shockin 19:20:47 Tiny | but yeah Merchelo, you are a dick and you had better hope i never meet you.. 19:21:00 moju | lol 19:21:02 HAUK | lol 19:21:03 moju | why? 19:21:06 goldfish | Tiny: did you miss the part where moju "rooted" your machine? 19:21:09 moju | for pasting your password again? 19:21:51 Merchelo | lOL 19:21:58 Merchelo | m8i7koko9o 19:22:07 Angelkat | so Merchelo Tiny coming next redbrick event? :D 19:22:18 goldfish | [19:01] moju â”‚ oh 19:22:20 goldfish | [19:01] moju â”‚ just for comedy value 19:22:22 goldfish | [19:01] moju â”‚ root@dev:/home/tiny# uname -a 19:22:23 Merchelo | I think i'll sleep in instead tbh Angelkat 19:22:24 goldfish | [19:01] moju â”‚ Linux dev.landa2.com 2.6.32.2-xxxx-grs-ipv4-32 #1 SMP Tue Dec 29 14:41:18 UTC 2009 i686 GNU/Linux 19:22:32 Angelkat | Merchelo: fair enough. 19:25:31 Tiny | lol, this is all funny till you spend a night in a&e i suppose.. 19:25:35 Tiny | i await that day 19:28:01 atlas | Are we quite done with the empty threats now? 19:28:11 HAUK | atlas: Give it a minute... 19:29:31 Tiny | well see how empty they are.. 19:30:24 Merchelo | empty like me sack after a night with yer auld one 19:38:30 goldfish | THERE'S NO REDBRICK USER TINY 19:40:22 Tiny | no there is not.. 19:40:29 Tiny | try a /wi there goldfish 19:41:26 HAUK | Tiny: I hope you changed all your passwords. 19:41:35 Tiny | i did 19:41:39 Tiny | and still am 19:41:46 HAUK | Jaysus 19:42:16 Tiny | on my phone modem 19:42:22 HAUK | OIC. 19:43:02 Tiny | hence the lag issue that started all this 19:43:10 HAUK | Ah 19:43:21 castle | Tiny: twice in three months man, jeebus 19:43:29 Tiny | moju: did you kill anything when you rooted mt machine? 19:43:33 moju | no 19:43:45 HAUK | Lies. 19:43:47 HAUK | ;) 19:43:53 Tiny | did anyone else root it? 19:44:00 Tiny | im noticing sites down 19:44:20 goldfish | he just put your network interface into promiscuous mode and installed a kernel-based keylogger 19:46:29 Tiny | well this is a wonderful use of my time the night before an exam, thought id just get away with changing my rb passwd, but no, people had to go and be cunts.. 19:46:45 tnkrbell | Tiny: O_o 19:47:06 Tiny | not in the least the cunt who wasnt evern there when it happed and jumped on the bandwagon, re-pasting it all over lobby.. 19:47:46 Tiny | i should have left my password and let one of the cunts get disusered for logging into my RB.. 19:48:14 goldfish | you should have 19:49:59 Merchelo | m8i7koko9o 19:50:39 Tiny | HAUK: Cunts is a derogitory tem i use to discribe anyone who did anything with my password, including re-pasting, rooting, and discussing what could be done inthe public domain 19:50:44 Tiny | thats about 6 or 7 19:51:12 Tiny | they will translate to either missing teeth or broken bones i havent decided yet.. 19:51:25 Tiny | maybe a combination, we'll see how i feel on the day 19:51:26 HAUK | k. 19:51:35 HAUK | I didn't do anything. 19:51:41 HAUK | I'll be in tomorrow at the exam. 19:51:50 HAUK | I need my handies to write. 19:52:11 nosmo | Behind the bike sheds 19:52:12 Tiny | i know.. you posted after Merchelo and you assumed i was talking to you 19:52:20 HAUK | Ok, cool. 19:53:26 Merchelo | look Tiny 19:53:28 Tiny | Seriously though.. it takes a special kind of attention seeking dickhead to act like merchelo did.. and continues to.. he'll get pleanty of attention when im done with him anyway.. that is for sure 19:53:37 Merchelo | lol 19:53:44 Merchelo | candlelight supper? 19:53:50 Merchelo | walk on the beach? 19:53:52 goldfish | oh dear 20:03:03 HAUK | I'm gonna go for a walk. 20:03:15 HAUK | You lot don't kill each other when I'm gone. 20:03:43 nemo | goldfish: what the fuck, where do you find this shit 20:05:20 winters | whats all this m8i7koko9o shit people keep saying? 20:05:37 robby | winters: WELCOME TO THE PARTY 20:05:56 Tiny | cheers guys, 20:06:16 winters | i saw it on rb and wondered 20:15:22 Merchelo | Tiny: do you know where I live? 20:16:27 Tiny | nope 20:16:41 Tiny | do i want to? 20:16:42 Merchelo | ok, good luck trying to beat the shit out of me so. 20:16:44 Tiny | not really 20:17:20 Merchelo | also, you should update your kernel, I hear there's good security updates in the current one. 20:18:09 winters | THERE HAVE BEEN NO ROOT EXPLOITS IN MY TIME 20:19:20 Merchelo | but that's 2 now, right? 20:19:26 Merchelo | redbrick, and Tiny's? 20:25:59 Tiny | ok.. all honestly (if possible) who was on my ovh box.. 20:26:05 Tiny | -l 20:26:13 Tiny | aside from moju 20:26:51 goldfish | not I 20:28:02 atlas | Perhaps you should threaten them some more, that might make them talk. 20:30:13 FUN | Tiny: doesn't look like anyone logged on 20:31:04 credak | FUN: I think he means his server ;) 20:33:02 FUN | credak: But for someone to log onto that it'd have to be the same pass, which is bad security, and they's need the ip etc for his box 20:33:18 goldfish | someone did log onto his server 20:33:18 credak | Ah 20:33:26 goldfish | they pasted it here 20:33:32 FUN | who? 20:46:58 Tiny | right well there goes another hour of study cleaning that mess up.. 20:47:33 Merchelo | lol 20:50:35 Merchelo | my time here is up 20:50:41 <-- | Merchelo (~merchelo@merchelo.redbrick.dcu.ie) has left #lobby (m8i7koko9o) 20:50:51 Tiny | what a dick [17:52] Tiny | right, well i suppose now i know who my frieds are, found one password i forgot to change because someone was looking at my linkedIn profile and assumed i had left myself logged in, as it said i had worked as a Fluffer as expierence.. was nice of that recruiter to point it out to me.. :/