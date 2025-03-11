User:Mehow: Difference between revisions
Mehow is a member of Redbrick who joined in semester 1 of 2023-2024. They are active in society events and crooming, known for being in the Common Room very early in the mornings and sleeping and/or playing Balatro.
Pretty awesome sauce, is planning to run for a committee position in the AGM of 2024-2025.