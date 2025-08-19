User:Mehow: Difference between revisions
Mehow is a member of Redbrick who joined in semester 1 of 2023-2024. They are active in society events and crooming, known for being in the Common Room very early in the mornings and sleeping and/or playing Balatro.
'''[[Mehow]]''' is a member of '''[[Redbrick]]''' who joined in semester 1 of 2023-2024. They are active in '''society events''' and '''[[Common Room|crooming]]''', known for being in the '''[[Common Room]]''' very early in the mornings and sleeping and/or playing '''Balatro'''.
Latest revision as of 19:53, 19 August 2025
Also ordinary member in 2025-2026.
Winner of the Redbrick Scratch Game Jam of 2025.
- You can play the game here.