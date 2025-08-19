User:Mehow: Difference between revisions

'''[[Mehow]]''' is a member of '''[[Redbrick]]''' who joined in semester 1 of 2023-2024. They are active in '''society events''' and '''[[Common Room|crooming]]''', known for being in the '''[[Common Room]]''' very early in the mornings and sleeping and/or playing '''Balatro'''.
'''Pretty [[Minecraft|awesome sauce]]''', is planning to run for a '''[[Committee|committee]] position''' in the '''AGM''' of 2024-2025.
Also [[Committee|ordinary member]] in 2025-2026.
Latest revision as of 19:53, 19 August 2025

Also ordinary member in 2025-2026.

