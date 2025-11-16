User:Mehow: Difference between revisions
Jump to navigation Jump to search
Mehow is a member of Redbrick who joined in semester 1 of 2023-2024. They are active in society events and crooming, known for being in the Common Room very early in the mornings and sleeping and/or playing Balatro.
|
No edit summary
|
No edit summary
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
<ul>
<ul>
<li>You can play the game [https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/1136147162/ here].</li>
<li>You can play the game [https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/1136147162/ here].</li>
</ul>
</ul>
</ul>
</ul>
Latest revision as of 18:21, 16 November 2025
Mehow is a member of Redbrick who joined in semester 1 of 2023-2024. They are active in society events and crooming, known for being in the Common Room very early in the mornings and sleeping and/or playing Balatro.
Also ordinary member in 2025-2026.
-
Winner of the Redbrick Scratch Game Jam of 2025.
- You can play the game here.
- You can play the game here.
Winner of the Redbrick Scratch Game Jam of 2026.