User:Mehow: Difference between revisions

From Redbrick Wiki
Jump to navigation Jump to search
No edit summary
No edit summary
 
Line 7: Line 7:
<ul>
<ul>
<li>You can play the game [https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/1136147162/ here].</li>
<li>You can play the game [https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/1136147162/ here].</li>
</ul>
'''[[Event Winners|Winner]]''' of the '''[[Event Winners|Redbrick Scratch Game Jam of 2026]]'''.
<ul>
<li>You can play the game [https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/1238913104/ here].</li>
</ul>
</ul>
</ul>
</ul>

Latest revision as of 18:21, 16 November 2025

Mehow is a member of Redbrick who joined in semester 1 of 2023-2024. They are active in society events and crooming, known for being in the Common Room very early in the mornings and sleeping and/or playing Balatro.
Also ordinary member in 2025-2026.

Retrieved from "https://wiki.redbrick.dcu.ie/index.php?title=User:Mehow&oldid=11240"