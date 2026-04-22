==Check out the Git==

==Check out the Git==

Vimium - The Hacker's Browser

This is a Chrome extension that provides vim navigation for chrome.

Installation

A stable version of vimium is available at Chrome Extensions Gallery

Keyboard Bindings

To access the options

press ?

or chrome extensions page

chrome://extensions

Once vimium is installed then you can see all the key bindings by pressing

?

To navigate the current page

? show the help dialog for a list of all available keys h scroll left j scroll down k scroll up l scroll right gg scroll to top of the page G scroll to bottom of the page d scroll down half a page u scroll up half a page f open a link in the current tab F open a link in a new tab r reload gs view source i enter insert mode -- all commands will be ignored until you hit Esc to exit yy copy the current url to the clipboard yf copy a link url to the clipboard gf cycle forward to the next frame gF focus the main/top frame

Navigating to new pages

o Open URL, bookmark, or history entry O Open URL, bookmark, history entry in a new tab b Open bookmark B Open bookmark in a new tab

Using find

/ enter find mode -- type your search query and hit enter to search, or Esc to cancel n cycle forward to the next find match N cycle backward to the previous find match

For advanced usage, see regular expressions on the wiki.

Navigating your history

H go back in history L go forward in history

Manipulating tabs

J, gT go one tab left K, gt go one tab right g0 go to the first tab g$ go to the last tab ^ visit the previously-visited tab t create tab yt duplicate current tab x close current tab X restore closed tab (i.e. unwind the 'x' command) T search through your open tabs <a-p> pin/unpin current tab

Using Marks

ma, mA set local mark "a" (global mark "A") `a, `A jump to local mark "a" (global mark "A") `` jump back to the position before the previous jump -- that is, before the previous gg, G, n, N, / or `a

Additional advanced browsing commands

]], [[ Follow the link labeled 'next' or '>' ('previous' or '<') - helpful for browsing paginated sites <a-f> open multiple links in a new tab gi focus the first (or n-th) text input box on the page gu go up one level in the URL hierarchy gU go up to root of the URL hierarchy ge edit the current URL gE edit the current URL and open in a new tab zH scroll all the way left zL scroll all the way right v enter visual mode; use p/P to paste-and-go, use y to yank V enter visual line mode

Custom key mappings

You may remap or unmap any of the default key bindings in the "Custom key mappings" on the options page.

Enter one of the following key mapping commands per line:



Maps a key to a Vimium command. Overrides Chrome's default behavior (if any).

map key command:

Unmaps a key and restores Chrome's default behavior (if any).

unmap key:

Unmaps all bindings. This is useful if you want to completely wipe Vimium's defaults and start from scratch with your own setup.

unmapAll:

Examples:

Maps ctrl+d to scrolling the page down. Chrome's default behavior of bringing up a bookmark dialog is suppressed.

map <c-d> scrollPageDown

maps the r key to reloading the page.

map r reload

removes any mapping for ctrl+d and restores Chrome's default behavior.

unmap <c-d>

removes any mapping for the r key.

unmap r

Available Vimium commands can be found via the "Show available commands" link near the key mapping box on the options page. The command name appears to the right of the description in parenthesis.

You can add comments to key mappings by starting a line with " or #.

The following special keys are available for mapping:

<c-*>, <a-*>, <m-*> for ctrl, alt, and meta (command on Mac) respectively with any key. Replace * with the key of choice.

<left>, <right>, <up>, <down> for the arrow keys

<space> and <backspace> for the space and backspace keys

<f1> through <f12> for the function keys

Shifts are automatically detected so, for example, <c-&> corresponds to ctrl+shift+7 on an English keyboard.

More Documentation

Many of the more advanced or involved features are documented on Vimium's github wiki. Also see the FAQ.

Check out the Git

https://github.com/philc/vimium