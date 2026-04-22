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21:32 <%goblian> or whoevr
21:32 <%goblian> or whoevr
Latest revision as of 01:21, 22 April 2026
what?, usually on its' own, invokes an element of surprise
Episode 1
11:44 < darci> bhek: koffee was mean yesterday. does not mean other people find it funny
11:45 < bhek> what?
11:46 <@train> what?
11:47 < ian> what?
11:47 <@livies> stop being assholes
11:47 <@livies> is the basic gist of it
11:48 < darci> 11:35 <bhek> failho: mean
11:48 < darci> 11:41 <@terran> stop bullying bhek
11:48 <@livies> see
11:48 < darci> ian: hi
11:48 < darci> 11:47 <@livies> stop being assholes
11:49 < darci> livies: being an asshole, is being funny, in some regard
11:49 <@livies> in their regard, sure
11:50 < darci> livies: exactly
11:50 <@train> what?
11:50 <@livies> lol
11:52 < spoon> 11:47 <@livies> stop being assholes
11:52 < spoon> l00l
11:52 < darci> train and livies: I think RB wiki should have a lol page and a what? page
11:53 <@livies> sure why not
Episode 2
23:21 < hauK> o/
23:21 < train> hello
23:22 < train> how's it going
23:23 < hauK> pretty good. played some cs:go there.
23:23 < hauK> you?
23:25 < darci> train: what if no one voted? then they *the government* would have only themselves, to row their own boat. pretty leaky too, like my acquaintance with Mercury7 *oops* :P :P :P
23:27 < gw> ...what?
23:27 < train> what
23:27 < gw> aw snap7
23:27 < train> hauK: alright, getting a bit better I think
23:27 < train> gw: ye son
Episode 3
23:50 < nemo> darci: where are you from?
23:50 < nemo> are you Irish?
23:50 < nemo> is english your native language?
23:50 < darci> nemo: down south. yes. yes.
23:51 < nemo> really curious
23:51 < nemo> ok
23:51 < darci> nemo: you? curious?
23:51 < nemo> because some of the stuff you type i have no idea what you mean
23:51 < darci> nemo: :P
23:51 < nemo> seriously
23:51 < darci> nemo: story of my life
23:51 < gw> darci: so what extremely highbrow, soul-shatteringly beautiful music are you listening to?
23:51 < darci> nemo: maybe you should visit the RB wiki page WHAT?
23:52 < nemo> i'm good
23:52 < darci> gw: none
23:52 < lithium> WHAT
23:52 < darci> gw: :P
Day changed to 13 Oct 2013
00:07 -!- delanis [delanis@Redbrick.dcu.ie] has quit [Quit: Lost terminal]
00:20 < povo> WHAT
00:22 < dregin> yeah TBH
00:22 < dregin> WHAT
00:23 < hauK> craiic
00:23 < povo> null
Episode 4(wtf)
01:10 < space> hauK: what about you?
01:10 < hauK> Long graduated
01:11 < hauK> Did CA.
01:11 < space> Nice
01:11 < darci> space: I do C++. But not in depth
01:12 < space> darci: I want to learn C++
01:14 < darci> space: you just hit a tennis ball into my court. some would say, we are playing tennis. some wouldn't say we are playing tennis. Ignore the latter comment.
01:14 < hauK> what the fuck?
01:14 < space> Darci: what the fuck does that mean?
01:14 < space> darci is high everyone
01:14 < darci> space: I am being philosophical
01:15 < space> darci: Thats deep
Episode 5
21:31 <%goblian> no, is cuz he asked if i was gay, so it was like 'sorry if u likd me :*'
21:31 < train> what?
21:31 <%soi> what
21:31 < train> goblian: haha, oh okay
21:32 <%goblian> is like if soi asked me if i liked girlz and i said no
21:32 <%goblian> or whoevr