what?, usually on its' own, invokes an element of surprise



Episode 1

11:44 < darci> bhek: koffee was mean yesterday. does not mean other people find it funny

11:45 < bhek> what?

11:46 <@train> what?

11:47 < ian> what?

11:47 <@livies> stop being assholes

11:47 <@livies> is the basic gist of it

11:48 < darci> 11:35 <bhek> failho: mean

11:48 < darci> 11:41 <@terran> stop bullying bhek

11:48 <@livies> see

11:48 < darci> ian: hi

11:48 < darci> 11:47 <@livies> stop being assholes

11:49 < darci> livies: being an asshole, is being funny, in some regard

11:49 <@livies> in their regard, sure

11:50 < darci> livies: exactly

11:50 <@train> what?

11:50 <@livies> lol

11:52 < spoon> 11:47 <@livies> stop being assholes

11:52 < spoon> l00l

11:52 < darci> train and livies: I think RB wiki should have a lol page and a what? page

11:53 <@livies> sure why not



Episode 2



23:21 < hauK> o/

23:21 < train> hello

23:22 < train> how's it going

23:23 < hauK> pretty good. played some cs:go there.

23:23 < hauK> you?

23:25 < darci> train: what if no one voted? then they *the government* would have only themselves, to row their own boat. pretty leaky too, like my acquaintance with Mercury7 *oops* :P :P :P

23:27 < gw> ...what?

23:27 < train> what

23:27 < gw> aw snap7

23:27 < train> hauK: alright, getting a bit better I think

23:27 < train> gw: ye son





Episode 3

23:50 < nemo> darci: where are you from?

23:50 < nemo> are you Irish?

23:50 < nemo> is english your native language?

23:50 < darci> nemo: down south. yes. yes.

23:51 < nemo> really curious

23:51 < nemo> ok

23:51 < darci> nemo: you? curious?

23:51 < nemo> because some of the stuff you type i have no idea what you mean

23:51 < darci> nemo: :P

23:51 < nemo> seriously

23:51 < darci> nemo: story of my life

23:51 < gw> darci: so what extremely highbrow, soul-shatteringly beautiful music are you listening to?

23:51 < darci> nemo: maybe you should visit the RB wiki page WHAT?

23:52 < nemo> i'm good

23:52 < darci> gw: none

23:52 < lithium> WHAT

23:52 < darci> gw: :P

Day changed to 13 Oct 2013

00:07 -!- delanis [delanis@Redbrick.dcu.ie] has quit [Quit: Lost terminal]

00:20 < povo> WHAT

00:22 < dregin> yeah TBH

00:22 < dregin> WHAT

00:23 < hauK> craiic

00:23 < povo> null



Episode 4(wtf)





01:10 < space> hauK: what about you?

01:10 < hauK> Long graduated

01:11 < hauK> Did CA.

01:11 < space> Nice

01:11 < darci> space: I do C++. But not in depth

01:12 < space> darci: I want to learn C++

01:14 < darci> space: you just hit a tennis ball into my court. some would say, we are playing tennis. some wouldn't say we are playing tennis. Ignore the latter comment.



01:14 < hauK> what the fuck?

01:14 < space> Darci: what the fuck does that mean?

01:14 < space> darci is high everyone

01:14 < darci> space: I am being philosophical

01:15 < space> darci: Thats deep



Episode 5



21:31 <%goblian> no, is cuz he asked if i was gay, so it was like 'sorry if u likd me :*'

21:31 < train> what?

21:31 <%soi> what

21:31 < train> goblian: haha, oh okay

21:32 <%goblian> is like if soi asked me if i liked girlz and i said no

21:32 <%goblian> or whoevr