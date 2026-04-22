I've finally convinced the parents to allow me install ubuntu on the family's home PC. Windows had become unbearably bloated with all sorts of anti-virus/spyware crap and took well over 5 minutes to boot.

I've finally convinced the parents to allow me install ubuntu on the family's home PC. Windows had become unbearably bloated with all sorts of anti-virus/spyware crap and took well over 5 minutes to boot.

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I've finally convinced the parents to allow me install ubuntu on the family's home PC. Windows had become unbearably bloated with all sorts of anti-virus/spyware crap and took well over 5 minutes to boot.

This guide details the applications and tweaks I'm going to apply to Ubuntu 9.04's installation in order to make the transition from windows to ubuntu as painless as possible for the newbtards.





Downloading Ubuntu

Got to www.ubuntu.org and download a .iso file . I burned the CD ISO to a blank DVD and it worked fine.

Installing Ubuntu

Set your disc drive as the first boot device in the BIOS, save and reboot the machine. The Ubuntu install is extremely straight forward.