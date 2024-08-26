The name given to the leadership of Redbrick. Elected every year at the Annual General Meeting it is composed of 12 members: three admins, two helpdesk, Webmaster, a first year rep, a Secretary, PRO, Ents Officer, Treasurer and Chairperson. The First Year Rep is elected at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), usually held during Clubs & Socs Week at the start of October. You must be a first year member to run for this position. All members of the committee are given ops in #lobby while the admins, along with previous system administrators still in the root group, hold root. The webmaster may also hold root, upon passing a root competency test.

They are the Society's most popular target for abuse and insults and work tirelessly and without compensation for the Society they love so much. A list of past and present Committee members can be found at http://www.redbrick.dcu.ie/about/committee/

An alternative view of the Committee is that it is a collection of the power-mad, the arrogant, the popular and the insulting. All members have their own opinions on that matter but most will agree that without the Committee Redbrick would not be able to function, and for that, and perhaps that alone, they deserve thanks.

--Cain

Originally from the Encyclopedia, updated by atlas and coconut



The committee can be contacted at: committee@redbrick.dcu.ie

Or, you can email individual members via their Redbrick addresses ("username"@redbrick.dcu.ie).