Oskar McDermott ( oskar )
Treasurer
Ross
Events Officer
Cliodhna Harrison ( thegirl )
Jerry Onianwa (jerbumz)
Public Relations Officer (PRO)
Barrow ( polka )
Helpdesk
Niall ( gamma )
Ciaran MacNally ( maK )
Richard Walsh ( koffee )
Emmanuel
=== 2012/13 ===
Richard Walsh ( koffee )
Events Officer
Barrow ( polka )
Andrew Boylan ( Fructus )
Public Relations Officer
<del>Meabh Landers ( timelady )</del>
Barrow ( polka )
Barrow ( polka )
<del>Shane Stacey ( isaac702 )</del>
Emma Gallagher ( emma )
Treasurer
Hand ( revenant )
<del>Carri Fuery ( carri )</del>
Emma Gallagher ( emma )
Helpdesk
<del>
Ronan ( train )
<del>Gavin Tubritt ( gamblitis )</del>
Webmaster
The name given to the leadership of Redbrick. Elected every year at the Annual General Meeting it is composed of 12 members: three admins, two helpdesk, Webmaster, a first year rep, a Secretary, PRO, Ents Officer, Treasurer and Chairperson. The First Year Rep is elected at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), usually held during Clubs & Socs Week at the start of October. You must be a first year member to run for this position. All members of the committee are given ops in #lobby while the admins, along with previous system administrators still in the root group, hold root. The webmaster may also hold root, upon passing a root competency test.
They are the Society's most popular target for abuse and insults and work tirelessly and without compensation for the Society they love so much. A list of past and present Committee members can be found at http://www.redbrick.dcu.ie/about/committee/
An alternative view of the Committee is that it is a collection of the power-mad, the arrogant, the popular and the insulting. All members have their own opinions on that matter but most will agree that without the Committee Redbrick would not be able to function, and for that, and perhaps that alone, they deserve thanks.
--Cain
Originally from the Encyclopedia, updated by atlas and coconut
The committee can be contacted at: committee@redbrick.dcu.ie
Or, you can email individual members via their Redbrick addresses ("username"@redbrick.dcu.ie).
2017/18
Chairperson
Terry Bolt ( tbolt )
Secretary
Wojtek Bednarzak ( voy )Chris Dowling ( winesnob )
Treasurer
Ciara Godwin ( hexagon )
Events Officer
James McDermott ( mctastic )
Public Relations Officer (PRO)
Chris Dowling ( winesnob )Josh Malone ( sangreal )
First Year Representative
Nevan Oman Crowe ( branch )Anthony Doran ( albino )
Helpdesk
Michal Durinik ( mikello ) Sahil Mehra ( pr0n )Nevan Oman Crowe ( branch ) Cliodhna Harrison ( thegirl )
Webmaster
Ben McMahon ( mcmahon )
System Administrators
Cormac Smartt ( pints ) Tom Doyle ( greenday ) Alex McGrath Kraak ( akraak )
2016/17
Chairperson
Noah Donnelly ( cac )
Secretary
Cian Butler ( butlerx )Oskar McDermott ( oskar )
Treasurer
Ross O�sullivan ( sully )
Events Officer
Cliodhna Harrison ( thegirl )
Public Relations Officer (PRO)
Senan Kelly ( sentriz )
First Year Representative
George Burac ( georgey )
Helpdesk
Tom Doyle ( greenday ) Dylan McDonald ( grace )
Webmaster
Cian Butler ( butlerx )
System Administrators
Richard Walsh ( koffee ) Lorcan Boyle ( zergless ) Cormac Smartt ( pints )
2015/16
Chairperson
Lorcan Boyle ( zergless )
Secretary
Noah Donnelly ( cac )
Treasurer
Aaron Delaney ( devoxel )
Events Officer
Cliodhna Harrison ( thegirl )
Public Relations Officer (PRO)
Cian Ruane ( induxi0n )
First Year Representative
Liam Rooney ( ginger )
Helpdesk
Cian Butler ( butlerx ) Cormac Smartt ( pints )
Webmaster
Sean Healy ( space )
System Administrators
Richard Walsh ( koffee ) Wojtek Bednarzak ( voy ) Terry Bolt ( tbolt )
2014/15
Chairperson
Richard Walsh ( koffee )
Secretary
Gillian Morrison ( socks )
Treasurer
Kirill Sloka ( macspayn )
Events Officer
Sean Healy ( Space )
Public Relations Officer (PRO)
Michael Wall ( thewall )
First Year Representative
Robert McConnell ( faust )
Helpdesk
Niall ( gamma ) Cian Butler ( butlerx )
Webmaster
Wojtek Bednarzak ( voy )
System Administrators
Lorcan Boyle ( zergless ) Robert Devereux ( kylar )
2013/14
Chairperson
Vadim Clyne kelly ( Vadimck )
Secretary
Jessica ( teapott )
Treasurer
Lorcan Boyle ( zergless )
Events Officer
Jerry Onianwa (jerbumz)
Public Relations Officer (PRO)
Tr�ona Barrow ( polka )
First Year Representative
S�an Healy ( space )
Helpdesk
Niall ( gamma ) Andrew Boylan ( Fructus )
Webmaster
Robert Devereux ( kylar )
System Administrators
Ciaran MacNally ( maK ) Richard Walsh ( koffee ) Emmanuel Caill� (Twister)
2012/13
Chairperson
James Reilly ( fun )
Secretary
Robert Devereux ( kylar )
Treasurer
Richard Walsh ( koffee )
Events Officer
Tr�ona Barrow ( polka )
Public Relations Officer (PRO)
Andrew Boylan ( Fructus )
First Year Representative
To be Elected
Helpdesk
Eimear Tyrell ( beimear ) Craig Duff ( duff )
Webmaster
Ciaran MacNally ( maK )
System Administrators
Vadim Clyne-Kelly ( VadimCK ) Shane Stacey ( isaac702 ) Craig Gavagan MacEntee ( creadak )
2011/12
Chairperson
David Larkan ( tziegler )
Secretary
Lotta Mikkonen ( attol)Niall ( gamma)
Treasurer
Nina Hanzlikova ( geekity )
Events Officer
Ciaran McNally ( maK )
Public Relations Officer
Meabh Landers ( timelady )Tr�ona Barrow ( polka )
First Year Representative
Tr�ona Barrow ( polka )
Helpdesk
Shane Stacey ( isaac702 )Craig Duff ( duff ) Eimear Tyrell ( beimear )
Webmaster
Vadim Clyne-Kelly ( VadimCK )
System Administrators
Austin Halpin ( haus ) James Reilly ( fun )
Paul Bunbury ( bunbun )Shane Stacey ( isaac702 )
2010/11
Chairperson
Lotta Mikkonen ( attol )
Secretary
Nina Hanzlikova ( geekity )
Treasurer
Conor Forde ( fordy )
Events Officer
Emma Gallagher ( emma )Aisling Mulholland ( crash )
Public Relations Officer
Carri Fuery ( carri )
First Year Representative
Dave Larkan ( tziegler )
Helpdesk
Shane Stacey ( isaac702 ) Paul Bunbury ( bunbun )
Webmaster
Craig Gavagan MacEntee ( creadak )
System Administrators
James Reilly ( fun )
Seamus Ronan ( train )Austin Halpin ( haus )
2009/10
Chairperson
Lotta Mikkonen ( attol )
Secretary
Emma Gallagher ( emma )
Treasurer
Se�n Hand ( revenant )
Events Officer
Carri Fuery ( carri )Stephanie Coleman ( steph )
Public Relations Officer
Dan Fox ( maiden )
First Year Representative
David Glennon ( azrael )
Helpdesk
Austin Halpin ( haus )Diarmaid McManus ( elephant ) Gautam Wadhwa ( gw ) Craig Gavagan MacEntee (credak)
Webmaster
Kat Farrell ( angelkat )
System Administrators
Eoghan Cotter ( johan )
David Lynam ( coconut )Alan Breathnach ( sonic ) Andrew Martin (werdz)
2008/09
Chairperson
Robert O'Reilly ( robby )Kat Farrell ( angelkat )
Secretary
Damian Rhatigan ( dano )
Treasurer
Leah Doyle ( bambi )
Events Officer
Lotta Mikkonen ( attol )
Public Relations Officer
Carri Fuery ( carri )
John Needham ( colossus )
First Year Representative
Emma Gallagher ( emma )
Helpdesk
Se�n Hand ( revenant )S�amus Ronan ( train ) Gavin Tubritt ( gamblitis )
Webmaster
Andrew Martin ( werdz )
System Administrators
Cian Brennan ( lil_cain ) Andrew Harford ( receive ) Eoghan Cotter ( johan )
2007/08
Chairperson (also known as Failchair)
Andrew Harford ( receive )
Secretary
Kevin Fox ( undone )
Treasurer
Ashley Samuel Dooley Martyn ( mythe )
Events Officer
Kat Farrell ( angelkat )
Public Relations Officer
Damian Rhatigan ( dano )
Education Officers (also known as Helpdesk, also known as Faildesk)
Padraig O'Connor ( landa2 ) Eoghan Cotter ( johan ) David Lynam ( coconut )
Matthew Barrington ( moju ) Declan Whelan ( castle )
Webmaster
Richard Dalton ( d_fens )
System Administrators
Andrew Martin ( werdz ) Cian Brennan ( lil_cain )
Diarmuid Bourke ( drag0n )
2006/07
Chairperson
Charlie Von Metzradt ( phaxx )
Secretary
Jessica Ni Chonchubhair ( jesjes )
Treasurer
Andrew Harford ( receive )
Public Relations Officer
Padraig O'Connor ( landa2 )Damien Rathigan ( dano )
Events Officer
Kat Farrell ( angelkat )
Education Officers (helpdesk)
Kevin Fox ( undone ) Simon Kilroy ( gizmo ) Diarmuid Bourke ( drag0n )
Webmaster
John Doyle ( art_wolf )
System Administrators
Sarunas Vancevicius ( svan ) Eoghan Gaffney ( atlas ) Stephen Doyle ( igy )
2005/06
Chairperson
Michelle Graham (drusilla)
Secretary
Dave Couse ( phreak )
Treasurer
Kenneth Barrett ( sionnach )
Public Relations Officer
Jessica Ni Chonchubhair ( jesjes )
Events Officer
Bernard McKeever ( dregin )
Education Officers (helpdesk)
Stephen Doyle ( igy ) Simon Kilroy ( gizmo ) Graham Bishop ( winters )
Webmaster
Una Kehoe ( keloe )
System Administrators
Charlie Von Metzradt ( phaxx ) Eoghan Gaffney ( atlas ) Stephen Ryan ( ryaner )
2004/05
Chairperson
Michelle Graham (drusilla)
Secretary
Aisling Devlin ( aeris )
Donal Mulligan ( thor )
Treasurer
Charlene Barrett ( charlene )
Public Relations Officer
Martina Frain ( dramaq )
Events Officer
Mark Grenham ( kyper )
Education Officers (helpdesk)
John Doyle ( art_wolf )
Una Kehoe ( keloe )Stephen Doyle ( igy ) Eoghan Gaffney ( atlas )
Webmaster
David Whelan ( biteme )
System Administrators
Martin Clarke ( prolix )Charlie Von Metzradt ( phaxx ) Michael Dowling ( mickeyd ) Padraic Hallinan ( halenger )
2003/04
Chairperson
David Johnston ( emperor )
Secretary
Cillian Sharkey ( cns )
Treasurer
Seamus O'Toole ( mael )
Grainne Sheerin ( dimples )
Public Relations Officer
Aisling Devlin ( aeris )
Events Officer
Martina Frain ( dramaq )
Education Officers (helpdesk)
Eoin Campbell ( cambo ) Una Kehoe ( keloe ) Sun Ning ( sunshine )
Webmaster
Declan McMullen ( skyhawk )
System Administrators
Martin Clarke ( prolix ) Dermot Duffy ( dizer ) Martin Harte ( tuama )
2002/03
Chairperson
Nikki Kenny ( kamili )
Secretary
Trevor Johnston ( trevj )
Andrew MacCann ( montoya )
Treasurer
Grainne Sheerin ( dimples )
Neil Walsh ( marvin )
Public Relations Officer
Shane Tallon ( del_boy )
Events Officer
Elaine Bannon (purdy)
Carla Coleman
Education Officers (helpdesk)
Eoin Campbell ( cambo ) Declan McMullen ( skyhawk ) Declan O'Neill ( dec )
Mark Campbell
Webmaster
David Johnston ( emperor )
System Administrators
Mark Dunne ( pixies ) Dermot Duffy ( dizer ) Cillian Sharkey ( cns )
2001/02
Chairperson
Donal Mulligan ( thor )
Secretary
Brian Banbrick ( moridin )
Treasurer
John Canavan ( tibor )
Public Relations Officer
Andrew MacCann ( montoya )
Events Officer
Micheal Glennon ( magluby )
Education Officers (helpdesk)
Kevin Dermody ( esoteric ) Nikki Kenny ( kamili ) Neil Walsh ( marvin )
Webmaster
Colm MacCarthaigh ( colmmacc )
System Administrators
Philip Reynolds ( phil ) Mark Campbell ( mark ) Cillian Sharkey ( cns )
2000/01
Chairperson
Karl Podesta ( kpodesta )
Secretary
Brian Banbrick ( moridin )
Treasurer
Jonathan Lundberg ( spock )
Public Relations Officer
Kevin Cannon ( p )
Events Officer
John Canavan ( tibor )
Education Officers (helpdesk)
Conor O'Kane ( cokane ) Mark Campbell ( mark ) Donal Hunt ( redgiant )
Webmaster
Barry O'Neill ( bubble )
System Administrators
Philip Reynolds ( phil ) Sarvesh Singh ( macbain ) Noel Fitzpatrick ( noelfitz ) Mark Dunne ( pixies ) Robert Crosbie ( bobb)
1999/2000
Chairperson
Jonathan Lundberg ( spock )
Secretary
Caroline Sheedy ( bootie )
Treasurer
Damien Martin ( otto )
Public Relations Officer
Julie Kerin ( julie )
Events Officer
Orla McGan ( orly )
Education Officers (helpdesk)
Conor O'Kane ( cokane ) Nigel Parkes ( elmer ) Eileen Gavin ( munchkin ) Barry O'Neill ( bubble )
Webmaster
Karl Podesta ( kpodesta )
System Administrators
Adam Kelly ( cthulhu ) Hoi Chau Wong ( whc ) Robert Crosbie ( bobb)
1998/99
Chairperson
Justin Moran ( cain )
Secretary
Jonathan Lundberg ( spock )
Treasurer
Caroline Sheedy ( bootie )
Public Relations Officer/Events Officer
Cecily Murray ( celery )
Education Officers (helpdesk)
Aoife Cahill ( ace ) Sarvesh Singh ( macbain ) Eoin McGrath ( bob ) Barry O'Neill ( bubble )
Webmaster
Brian Scanlan ( singer ) David Murphy ( drjolt )
System Administrators
Adam Kelly ( cthulhu ) John Looney ( valen ) Hoi Chau Wong ( whc ) Colin Whittaker ( grimnar) John Bolger (jbolger ) Cian Synnott ( pooka ) Ka Chun Leung ( plop )
1997/98
Chairperson
Patrick Grant ( floppy ) Mike Bennett ( thalia )
Secretary
Jonathan Lundberg ( spock )
Treasurer
Aoife McGoveran ( hms )
Public Relations Officer
Dave O'Flynn ( firefly )
Events Officer
Kevin O'Donovan ( kod )
Education Officers (helpdesk)
Daire McKenna ( fatwa ) Shane O'hUid ( wishkah ) John Barker ( barkerj )
Webmaster
Andrew Lawless ( andy )
System Administrators
Dermot Hanley ( wibble ) Ka Chun Leung ( plop ) David Murphy ( drjolt )
1996/97
Chairperson
Sean Cullen ( hyper )
Secretary
Dermot Hanley ( wibble )
Treasurer
Paraic O'Ceallaigh ( swipe )
Public Relations Officer
Michael McHugh ( sandman )
System Administrators
Fergus Donohue ( fergus ) David Murphy ( drjolt )
See also: Committee_Timeline