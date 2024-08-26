Toggle search
The name given to the leadership of Redbrick. Elected every year at the Annual General Meeting it is composed of 12 members: three admins, two helpdesk, Webmaster, a first year rep, a Secretary, PRO, Ents Officer, Treasurer and Chairperson. The First Year Rep is elected at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), usually held during Clubs & Socs Week at the start of October. You must be a first year member to run for this position. All members of the committee are given ops in #lobby while the admins, along with previous system administrators still in the root group, hold root. The webmaster may also hold root, upon passing a root competency test.

They are the Society's most popular target for abuse and insults and work tirelessly and without compensation for the Society they love so much. A list of past and present Committee members can be found at http://www.redbrick.dcu.ie/about/committee/

An alternative view of the Committee is that it is a collection of the power-mad, the arrogant, the popular and the insulting. All members have their own opinions on that matter but most will agree that without the Committee Redbrick would not be able to function, and for that, and perhaps that alone, they deserve thanks.

--Cain

Originally from the Encyclopedia, updated by atlas and coconut


The committee can be contacted at: committee@redbrick.dcu.ie

Or, you can email individual members via their Redbrick addresses ("username"@redbrick.dcu.ie).

2017/18

Chairperson 

   Terry Bolt ( tbolt )

Secretary 

   Wojtek Bednarzak ( voy )
   Chris Dowling ( winesnob )

Treasurer 

   Ciara Godwin ( hexagon )

Events Officer 

   James McDermott ( mctastic )

Public Relations Officer (PRO) 

   Chris Dowling ( winesnob )
   Josh Malone ( sangreal )

First Year Representative 

   Nevan Oman Crowe ( branch )
   Anthony Doran ( albino )

Helpdesk 

   Michal Durinik ( mikello )
   Sahil Mehra ( pr0n )
   Nevan Oman Crowe ( branch )
   Cliodhna Harrison ( thegirl )

Webmaster 

   Ben McMahon ( mcmahon )

System Administrators 

   Cormac Smartt ( pints )
   Tom Doyle ( greenday )
   Alex McGrath Kraak ( akraak )


2016/17

Chairperson 

   Noah Donnelly ( cac )

Secretary 

   Cian Butler ( butlerx )
   Oskar McDermott ( oskar )

Treasurer 

   Ross O�sullivan ( sully )

Events Officer 

   Cliodhna Harrison ( thegirl )

Public Relations Officer (PRO) 

   Senan Kelly ( sentriz )

First Year Representative 

   George Burac ( georgey )

Helpdesk 

   Tom Doyle ( greenday )
   Dylan McDonald ( grace )

Webmaster 

   Cian Butler ( butlerx )

System Administrators 

   Richard Walsh ( koffee )
   Lorcan Boyle ( zergless )
   Cormac Smartt ( pints )

2015/16

Chairperson 

   Lorcan Boyle ( zergless )

Secretary 

   Noah Donnelly ( cac )

Treasurer 

   Aaron Delaney ( devoxel )

Events Officer 

   Cliodhna Harrison ( thegirl )

Public Relations Officer (PRO) 

  Cian Ruane ( induxi0n )

First Year Representative 

   Liam Rooney ( ginger )

Helpdesk 

   Cian Butler ( butlerx )
   Cormac Smartt ( pints )

Webmaster 

   Sean Healy ( space )

System Administrators 

   Richard Walsh ( koffee )
   Wojtek Bednarzak ( voy )
   Terry Bolt ( tbolt )

2014/15

Chairperson 

   Richard Walsh ( koffee )

Secretary 

   Gillian Morrison ( socks )

Treasurer 

   Kirill Sloka ( macspayn )

Events Officer 

   Sean Healy ( Space )

Public Relations Officer (PRO) 

   Michael Wall ( thewall )

First Year Representative 

   Robert McConnell ( faust )

Helpdesk 

   Niall  ( gamma )
   Cian Butler ( butlerx )

Webmaster 

   Wojtek Bednarzak ( voy )

System Administrators 

   Lorcan Boyle ( zergless )
   Robert Devereux ( kylar )

2013/14

Chairperson 

   Vadim Clyne kelly ( Vadimck )

Secretary 

   Jessica ( teapott )

Treasurer 

   Lorcan Boyle ( zergless )

Events Officer 

   Jerry Onianwa (jerbumz)

Public Relations Officer (PRO) 

   Tr�ona Barrow ( polka )

First Year Representative 

   S�an Healy ( space )

Helpdesk 

   Niall ( gamma )
   Andrew Boylan ( Fructus )

Webmaster 

   Robert Devereux ( kylar )

System Administrators 

   Ciaran MacNally ( maK )
   Richard Walsh ( koffee )
   Emmanuel Caill� (Twister)

2012/13

Chairperson 

   James Reilly ( fun )

Secretary 

   Robert Devereux ( kylar )

Treasurer 

   Richard Walsh ( koffee )

Events Officer 

   Tr�ona Barrow ( polka )

Public Relations Officer (PRO) 

   Andrew Boylan ( Fructus )

First Year Representative 

   To be Elected

Helpdesk 

   Eimear Tyrell ( beimear )
   Craig Duff ( duff )

Webmaster 

   Ciaran MacNally ( maK )

System Administrators 

   Vadim Clyne-Kelly ( VadimCK )
   Shane Stacey ( isaac702 )
   Craig Gavagan MacEntee ( creadak )

2011/12

Chairperson 

   David Larkan ( tziegler )

Secretary 

   Lotta Mikkonen  ( attol)
   Niall ( gamma)

Treasurer 

   Nina Hanzlikova ( geekity )

Events Officer 

   Ciaran McNally ( maK )

Public Relations Officer 

   Meabh Landers ( timelady )
   Tr�ona Barrow ( polka )

First Year Representative 

   Tr�ona Barrow ( polka )

Helpdesk 

   Shane Stacey  ( isaac702 )
   Craig Duff ( duff )
   Eimear Tyrell ( beimear )

Webmaster 

   Vadim Clyne-Kelly ( VadimCK )

System Administrators 

   Austin Halpin ( haus )
   James Reilly ( fun )
   Paul Bunbury  ( bunbun )
   Shane Stacey ( isaac702 )

2010/11

Chairperson 

   Lotta Mikkonen ( attol )

Secretary 

   Nina Hanzlikova ( geekity )

Treasurer 

   Conor Forde ( fordy )

Events Officer 

   Emma Gallagher ( emma )
   Aisling Mulholland ( crash )

Public Relations Officer 

   Carri Fuery ( carri )

First Year Representative 

   Dave Larkan ( tziegler )

Helpdesk 

   Shane Stacey ( isaac702 )
   Paul Bunbury ( bunbun )

Webmaster 

   Craig Gavagan MacEntee ( creadak )

System Administrators 

   James Reilly ( fun )
   Seamus Ronan ( train )
   Austin Halpin ( haus )

2009/10

Chairperson 

   Lotta Mikkonen ( attol )

Secretary 

   Emma Gallagher ( emma )

Treasurer 

   Se�n Hand ( revenant )

Events Officer 

   Carri Fuery  ( carri )
   Stephanie Coleman ( steph )

Public Relations Officer 

   Dan Fox ( maiden )

First Year Representative 

   David Glennon ( azrael )

Helpdesk 

   Austin Halpin ( haus )
   Diarmaid McManus ( elephant )
   Gautam Wadhwa ( gw )
   Craig Gavagan MacEntee (credak)

Webmaster 

   Kat Farrell ( angelkat )

System Administrators 

   Eoghan Cotter ( johan )
   David Lynam ( coconut )
   Alan Breathnach ( sonic )
   Andrew Martin (werdz)

2008/09

Chairperson 

   Robert O'Reilly ( robby )
   Kat Farrell ( angelkat )

Secretary 

   Damian Rhatigan ( dano )

Treasurer 

   Leah Doyle ( bambi )

Events Officer 

   Lotta Mikkonen ( attol )

Public Relations Officer 

   Carri Fuery ( carri )
   John Needham ( colossus )

First Year Representative 

   Emma Gallagher ( emma )

Helpdesk 

   Se�n Hand ( revenant )
   S�amus Ronan ( train )
   Gavin Tubritt ( gamblitis )

Webmaster 

   Andrew Martin ( werdz )

System Administrators 

   Cian Brennan ( lil_cain )
   Andrew Harford ( receive )
   Eoghan Cotter ( johan )

2007/08

Chairperson (also known as Failchair) 

   Andrew Harford ( receive )

Secretary 

   Kevin Fox ( undone )

Treasurer 

   Ashley Samuel Dooley Martyn ( mythe )

Events Officer 

   Kat Farrell ( angelkat )

Public Relations Officer 

   Damian Rhatigan ( dano )

Education Officers (also known as Helpdesk, also known as Faildesk) 

   Padraig O'Connor ( landa2 )
   Eoghan Cotter ( johan )
   David Lynam ( coconut )
   Matthew Barrington ( moju )
   Declan Whelan ( castle )

Webmaster 

   Richard Dalton ( d_fens )

System Administrators 

   Andrew Martin ( werdz )
   Cian Brennan ( lil_cain )
   Diarmuid Bourke ( drag0n )

2006/07

Chairperson 

   Charlie Von Metzradt ( phaxx )

Secretary 

   Jessica Ni Chonchubhair ( jesjes )

Treasurer 

   Andrew Harford ( receive )

Public Relations Officer 

   Padraig O'Connor ( landa2 )
   Damien Rathigan ( dano )

Events Officer 

   Kat Farrell ( angelkat )

Education Officers (helpdesk) 

   Kevin Fox ( undone )
   Simon Kilroy ( gizmo )
   Diarmuid Bourke ( drag0n )

Webmaster 

   John Doyle ( art_wolf )

System Administrators 

   Sarunas Vancevicius ( svan )
   Eoghan Gaffney ( atlas )
   Stephen Doyle ( igy )

2005/06

Chairperson 

   Michelle Graham (drusilla)

Secretary 

   Dave Couse ( phreak )

Treasurer 

   Kenneth Barrett ( sionnach )

Public Relations Officer 

   Jessica Ni Chonchubhair ( jesjes )

Events Officer 

   Bernard McKeever ( dregin )

Education Officers (helpdesk) 

   Stephen Doyle ( igy )
   Simon Kilroy ( gizmo )
   Graham Bishop ( winters )

Webmaster 

   Una Kehoe ( keloe )

System Administrators 

   Charlie Von Metzradt ( phaxx )
   Eoghan Gaffney ( atlas )
   Stephen Ryan ( ryaner )

2004/05

Chairperson 

   Michelle Graham (drusilla)

Secretary 

   Aisling Devlin ( aeris )
   Donal Mulligan ( thor )

Treasurer 

   Charlene Barrett ( charlene )

Public Relations Officer 

   Martina Frain ( dramaq )

Events Officer 

   Mark Grenham ( kyper )

Education Officers (helpdesk) 

   John Doyle ( art_wolf )
   Una Kehoe ( keloe )
   Stephen Doyle ( igy )
   Eoghan Gaffney ( atlas )

Webmaster 

   David Whelan ( biteme )

System Administrators 

   Martin Clarke ( prolix )
   Charlie Von Metzradt ( phaxx )
   Michael Dowling ( mickeyd )
   Padraic Hallinan ( halenger )

2003/04

Chairperson 

   David Johnston ( emperor )

Secretary 

   Cillian Sharkey ( cns )

Treasurer 

   Seamus O'Toole ( mael )
   Grainne Sheerin ( dimples )

Public Relations Officer 

   Aisling Devlin ( aeris )

Events Officer 

   Martina Frain ( dramaq )

Education Officers (helpdesk) 

   Eoin Campbell ( cambo )
   Una Kehoe ( keloe )
   Sun Ning ( sunshine )

Webmaster 

   Declan McMullen ( skyhawk )

System Administrators 

   Martin Clarke ( prolix )
   Dermot Duffy ( dizer )
   Martin Harte ( tuama )

2002/03

Chairperson 

   Nikki Kenny ( kamili )

Secretary 

   Trevor Johnston ( trevj )
   Andrew MacCann ( montoya )

Treasurer 

   Grainne Sheerin ( dimples )
   Neil Walsh ( marvin )

Public Relations Officer 

   Shane Tallon ( del_boy )

Events Officer 

   Elaine Bannon (purdy)
   Carla Coleman

Education Officers (helpdesk) 

   Eoin Campbell ( cambo )
   Declan McMullen ( skyhawk )
   Declan O'Neill ( dec )
   Mark Campbell

Webmaster 

   David Johnston ( emperor )

System Administrators 

   Mark Dunne ( pixies )
   Dermot Duffy ( dizer )
   Cillian Sharkey ( cns )

2001/02

Chairperson 

   Donal Mulligan ( thor )

Secretary 

   Brian Banbrick ( moridin )

Treasurer 

   John Canavan ( tibor )

Public Relations Officer 

   Andrew MacCann ( montoya )

Events Officer 

   Micheal Glennon ( magluby )

Education Officers (helpdesk) 

   Kevin Dermody ( esoteric )
   Nikki Kenny ( kamili )
   Neil Walsh ( marvin )

Webmaster 

   Colm MacCarthaigh ( colmmacc )

System Administrators 

   Philip Reynolds ( phil )
   Mark Campbell ( mark )
   Cillian Sharkey ( cns )

2000/01

Chairperson 

   Karl Podesta ( kpodesta )

Secretary 

   Brian Banbrick ( moridin )

Treasurer 

   Jonathan Lundberg ( spock )

Public Relations Officer 

   Kevin Cannon ( p )

Events Officer 

   John Canavan ( tibor )

Education Officers (helpdesk) 

   Conor O'Kane ( cokane )
   Mark Campbell ( mark )
   Donal Hunt ( redgiant )

Webmaster 

   Barry O'Neill ( bubble )

System Administrators 

   Philip Reynolds ( phil )
   Sarvesh Singh ( macbain )
   Noel Fitzpatrick ( noelfitz )
   Mark Dunne ( pixies )
   Robert Crosbie ( bobb)


1999/2000

Chairperson 

   Jonathan Lundberg ( spock )

Secretary 

   Caroline Sheedy ( bootie )

Treasurer 

   Damien Martin ( otto )

Public Relations Officer 

   Julie Kerin ( julie )

Events Officer 

   Orla McGan ( orly )

Education Officers (helpdesk) 

   Conor O'Kane ( cokane )
   Nigel Parkes ( elmer )
   Eileen Gavin ( munchkin )
   Barry O'Neill ( bubble )

Webmaster 

   Karl Podesta ( kpodesta )

System Administrators 

   Adam Kelly ( cthulhu )
   Hoi Chau Wong ( whc )
   Robert Crosbie ( bobb)


1998/99

Chairperson 

   Justin Moran ( cain )

Secretary 

   Jonathan Lundberg ( spock )

Treasurer 

   Caroline Sheedy ( bootie )

Public Relations Officer/Events Officer 

   Cecily Murray ( celery )

Education Officers (helpdesk) 

   Aoife Cahill ( ace )
   Sarvesh Singh ( macbain )
   Eoin McGrath ( bob )
   Barry O'Neill ( bubble )

Webmaster 

   Brian Scanlan ( singer )
   David Murphy ( drjolt )

System Administrators 

   Adam Kelly ( cthulhu )
   John Looney ( valen )
   Hoi Chau Wong ( whc )
   Colin Whittaker ( grimnar)
   John Bolger (jbolger )
   Cian Synnott ( pooka )
   Ka Chun Leung ( plop )


1997/98

Chairperson 

   Patrick Grant ( floppy )
   Mike Bennett ( thalia )

Secretary 

   Jonathan Lundberg ( spock )

Treasurer 

   Aoife McGoveran ( hms )

Public Relations Officer 

   Dave O'Flynn ( firefly )

Events Officer 

   Kevin O'Donovan ( kod )

Education Officers (helpdesk) 

   Daire McKenna ( fatwa )
   Shane O'hUid ( wishkah )
   John Barker ( barkerj )

Webmaster 

   Andrew Lawless ( andy )

System Administrators 

   Dermot Hanley ( wibble )
   Ka Chun Leung ( plop )
   David Murphy ( drjolt )


1996/97

Chairperson 

   Sean Cullen ( hyper )

Secretary 

   Dermot Hanley ( wibble )

Treasurer 

   Paraic O'Ceallaigh ( swipe )

Public Relations Officer 

   Michael McHugh ( sandman )

System Administrators 

   Fergus Donohue ( fergus )
   David Murphy ( drjolt )


See also: Committee_Timeline

