Pre-History

In October of 1995 a group of friends started the ball rolling on the idea of a computer network in DCU, run by students for the students. Starting out with a battered 386 PC with 8 MB of RAM(dubbed Nurse), bits of borrowed memory, their own cash, and a lot of luck, they went about organising the D.C.U Networking society. The initial build of the Nurse was performed on an 800MB hard drive (the first RB disk) in DrJolt's home computer on February 4th, 1996. Once recognised as a society, they were allowed to setup a temporary home for the server in the Computer Applications facility, going online in the postgrad area on March 5th, 1996 as dcuns.compapp.dcu.ie. Later, the society received its own subnet and subdomain of dcu.ie from the Computer Services Department.

Having decided to try for an alternative to 'dcuns' as the domain name, 'RedBrick' was selected, DrJolt's suggestion being inspired by the diverse and exciting architecture of DCU (at that time, most permanent structures in DCU were built of red brick). They were also able to find physical accomodation (the CA department being unwilling to extend the temporary arrangements) in which to store Nurse, under a desk in QG07. Nurse went online as Nurse.RedBrick.dcu.ie on April 9th, 1996.

April

The DCU Networking Society is founded.

9th - nurse.redbrick.dcu.ie goes officially online



The primary application on Redbrick for members was the BBS (Bulletin Board System(. The BBS ran on top of a shell and featured chat and newsgroups. The BBS software Redbrick used was called Eagle BBS. The Babble newsgroup was created this month.

This is the `dmesg` output of an early boot of Nurse.

FreeBSD 2.1.0-RELEASE #0: Fri Apr 26 10:54:02 BST 1996 root@Nurse.RedBrick.DCU.IE:/usr/src/sys/compile/NURSEP5 CPU: 60-MHz Pentium 510\60 (Pentium-class CPU) Origin = "GenuineIntel" Id = 0x517 Stepping=7 Features=0x1bf<FPU,VME,PSE,MCE,CX8,APIC> real memory = 67108864 (65536K bytes) avail memory = 63287296 (61804K bytes) Probing for devices on the ISA bus: scprobe: keyboard RESET failed fe sc0 at 0x60-0x6f irq 1 on motherboard sc0: VGA color <12 virtual consoles, flags=0x0> ed0 at 0x300-0x31f irq 5 on isa ed0: address 00:c0:df:47:63:d2, type NE2000 (16 bit) psm0 not found at 0x60 sio0 at 0x3f8-0x3ff irq 4 on isa sio0: type 16550A pca0 on motherboard pca0: PC speaker audio driver wdc0 at 0x1f0-0x1f7 irq 14 flags 0x80ff80ff on isa wdc0: unit 0 (wd0): <QUANTUM TRB850A>, multi-block-8 wd0: 810MB (1660176 sectors), 1647 cyls, 16 heads, 63 S/T, 512 B/S wdc0: unit 1 (wd1): <ST32140A>, multi-block-32 wd1: 2015MB (4127760 sectors), 4095 cyls, 16 heads, 63 S/T, 512 B/S wdc1 not found at 0x170 fdc0 at 0x3f0-0x3f7 irq 6 drq 2 on isa npx0 on motherboard npx0: INT 16 interface Probing for devices on the PCI bus: chip0 <Intel 82434LX (Mercury) PCI cache memory controller> rev 3 on pci0:0 chip1 <Intel 82378ZB PCI-ISA bridge> rev 3 on pci0:2 changing root device to wd0a WARNING: / was not properly dismounted. in_rtqtimo: adjusted rtq_reallyold to 2400 in_rtqtimo: adjusted rtq_reallyold to 1600 in_rtqtimo: adjusted rtq_reallyold to 1066 in_rtqtimo: adjusted rtq_reallyold to 710 pid 23316: cgiemail.cgi: uid 65534: exited on signal 11 pid 23581: cgiemail.cgi: uid 65534: exited on signal 11

May

June

July

August

September

The second generation of brickies appeared. The BBS was still available.

Founding committee

Chair: Hyper

Secretary: Wibble

Treasurer: Swipe

PRO/Ents: Sandman

Systems Administrators: Drjolt and Fergus

Two 4.6 gig disks added to Nurse to replace burned out disks. After a "misunderstanding" with CSD, Redbrick's full external access was removed.

October

The first Redbrick event took place on October 17th. It was orgainsed over chat by a number of members who had never met in real life. Bernice, Cammy, Dauphin, Soma, Erricc and Jacques met up and went to Fibbers.

Trivia: this was the first time Cammy and Dauphin physically met. Currently (2006) they are married and have a 2 year old little girl but only Cammy is still a member of Redbrick.

Sometime around now cain wrote this article for An Tarbh about Redbrick.

November

26th - First ever Intersocs event called "The First Fiddle" in the Mean Fiddler. Poster for the event is here.

December

Christmas Party in the Jolly Beggarman pub in Artane. Thayl had to go to hospital after falling off a telephone box after closing time.