* 2nd - Redbrick goes to Brussels for [http://www.fosdem.org FOSDEM]. Four days of booze, and two days of talks ensue for the intrepid Brickies. Lessons learned include: dilligaf + Jack Daniels = bad; and everyone should carry CAT5e cable at all times in case of broken taxi doors.

