[[Image:Prodigy.jpg|thumb|right]]Prodigy was graciously loaned to the society by Sun Microsystems Ireland. As you can gather from the specifications above, this was one very powerful machine for the time (think of the sort of desktop you might have been able to buy back then). It also had a price tag as hefty as the machine itself (when we received the machine, its cost was estimated at around �60 ,000). We received the machine in April 2001 and on the 13/14th October 2001 (the weekend after Clubs & Socs day) it went live, replacing Enigma as the primary login machine.

