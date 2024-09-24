Main Page Dev: Difference between revisions

Latest revision as of 12:18, 24 September 2024

If you are new to Redbrick, please read our introduction.

For help with programming and linux, you can take a look at the Helpdesk Wiki.

This is the Redbrick wiki! The idea behind this site is that you - as a Redbrick member - maintain it. If there is something you'd like to see here, you add it. If you find something wrong, you correct it. It couldn't be easier. You can log in with your username and password to edit and add pages.

There are currently 261 articles here, and it's a mixture of helpful hints, ridiculous rubbish and complete hilarity. To the right you will see several categories: if you are looking for help on how to do something, try How To and Helpdesk.


Logo-new.png
This Week's Featured Article
MainPage2011.png
MainPage2024.png

This is a rough timeline for different events on Redbrick, relating to Redbrick, or in DCU, from the time of the society's inception in 1996.

With the timeline now here on the wiki you can add your this collection of Redbrick History.



See The TimeLine for each year:

1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 | 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023 | 2024

Vote For The Next Featured Article here.

24 September 2024

     12:18  Main Page Dev diffhist −1,856 Nova talk contribs
Redbrick Helpdesk
Among other things, the Redbrick wiki is home to the Helpdesk tutorials. These guides detail how to use all the features of Redbrick.
Redbrick Community Links
Wiki Help
The Redbrick wiki is split up into different catagories for browsing, you can find a full list of them here.

To edit pages, you must first login with your Redbrick username and password. Images can also be added to the wiki pages by uploading them here. For more help on the Redbrick wiki, check out the Help Section.
